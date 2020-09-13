Menu

Crime

RCMP looking for suspects after Stony Plain robbery

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted September 13, 2020 1:02 pm
RCMP have released a picture of two suspects from a robbery in Stony Plain, Alta., on Sept. 12, 2020.
RCMP have released a picture of two suspects from a robbery in Stony Plain, Alta., on Sept. 12, 2020. Supplied by RCMP

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects after a Stony Plain convenience store was held up this weekend.

Around 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Parkland RCMP were called to a store at 48 Street and 44 Avenue in Stony Plain.

According to police, a man and woman demanded money at the store while brandishing what appeared to be a handgun. The store clerk, who was not injured, gave them the money and the pair fled.

While police were unable to locate the suspects, a firearm was found near the scene.

The woman is described as being in her early 20s, five-foot-three, with dark hair. She was wearing a blue hoodie with white writing on the arm and a white circular logo on the chest, with dark sunglasses and a white mask.

The man was also believed to be in his early 20s, with dark wavy hair and about six feet tall. He was wearing a grey hoodie and a black mask with a white pattern.

Those with information about the suspects should call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers. 

