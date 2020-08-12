Teenager charged with murder after man fatally stabbed on Stony Plain Road

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager has been charged after a man was killed in west Edmonton earlier this month.

Police were called to Stony Plain Road near 166 Street around 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 after a report of an altercation.

When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics treated the man, but he died at the scene.

On Wednesday, Edmonton police said an autopsy had been completed and the man was identified as Michael Podgorney.

The 39-year-old died of stab wounds and the death has been ruled a homicide, police said.

A 17-year-old is charged with one count of second-degree murder. The teen cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

