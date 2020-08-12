Menu

Crime

Teenager charged with murder after man fatally stabbed on Stony Plain Road

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted August 12, 2020 6:38 pm
The Edmonton homicide unit is investigating a death on the city's west end, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
The Edmonton homicide unit is investigating a death on the city's west end, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Wes Rosa, Global News

A teenager has been charged after a man was killed in west Edmonton earlier this month.

Police were called to Stony Plain Road near 166 Street around 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 after a report of an altercation.

When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics treated the man, but he died at the scene.

Trending Stories

Read more: Edmonton homicide detectives investigate west-end death

On Wednesday, Edmonton police said an autopsy had been completed and the man was identified as Michael Podgorney.

The 39-year-old died of stab wounds and the death has been ruled a homicide, police said.

A 17-year-old is charged with one count of second-degree murder. The teen cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

