Arrest made in violent rural central Alberta robbery

A man has been arrested in a frightening incident for a central Alberta resident.

Innisfail RCMP said at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday a woman reported that a man had knocked on her door on a rural property northeast of Innisfail in Red Deer County. RCMP said when she answered the door, the man forced his way into the home, assaulted her and took the keys to her truck.

When she followed him outside asking him to give back her purse, the assailant demanded money, police said. The victim gave the man money and he fled the property in her truck, according to RCMP.

The woman sustained minor injuries.

Police said the truck was equipped with OnStar, which allowed police to track it to a location in Red Deer. RCMP said they found the vehicle and arrested Lyle Whitesel, 36, of Penhold, Alta.

Whitesel has been charged with two counts of robbery, possessing stolen property over $5,000, possessing stolen property under $5,000, break and enter, possessing an identity document, possessing break and enter tools, resisting arrest, obstruction, and three counts of breach of recognizance.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Oct. 24.