Parkland RCMP arrest ‘well-known’ offender after suspect flees police

Send this page to someone via email

Parkland RCMP were able to apprehend a “well-known” offender in Stony Plain on Sunday, after he previously escaped capture.

On Feb. 5, officers were on patrol when they spotted a vehicle being driven by Alexandre Carriere, who was supposed to be on 24-hour house arrest, said RCMP.

Carriere had been under house arrest for numerous charges, including criminal flight.

RCMP said when the officers tried to stop the vehicle, Carriere drove off at a high rate of speed. Due to potential danger to the public, officers did not pursue.

On Feb. 9, officers were able to locate and arrest Carriere. During his arrest, he was found to be in possession of methampetamine.

He now faces charges of: flight from a peace officer, failing to comply with release order condition (three counts), driving while unauthorized, and possession of methampetamine.

Story continues below advertisement

Carriere has been remanded into custody and has a court appearance scheduled for Feb. 12, at Stony Plain Provincial Court.

RCMP said he also faces a series of previous charges from a similar incident on Sept. 21, 2019. From that incident, he is charged with a series of traffic- and vehicle-related crimes, including: impaired operation, operation while prohibited, dangerous operation, flight from peace officer, mischief over $5,000 and driving an uninsured motor vehicle on a highway.

For those charges, he will appear in Stony Plain court on Feb. 26.