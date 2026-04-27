Richmond RCMP release video in possible kidnapping case

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Richmond RCMP have released new surveillance video in what they say is a possible kidnapping.

It happened on Friday night in the parking lot of the Bamboo Grove restaurant at No. 3 Road and Granville Avenue.

A witness reported seeing a man forced into a pick-up truck by two other men.

RCMP say the truck that was allegedly involved was a grey 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 with a sunroof, mudflaps and triple ball hitch.

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The truck also had the B.C. licence plate of RF541V.

Police said the truck had been reported stolen from Maple Ridge last September.

They also said that another vehicle visible in the surveillance video, a Volkswagen Jetta, had been seized.

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Police want to speak to any witnesses who were in the area and the owners of some Teslas parked nearby that may have captured additional video.