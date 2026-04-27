Man in his 70s arrested after body found outside Mississauga business

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Peel Regional Police say they have arrested a man in his 70s in connection with a homicide investigation launched after a man was found dead Monday morning in Mississauga, Ont.

Police say officers were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Matheson Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive person. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, Const. Laurie McCann said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

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The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. McCann said a suspect was found inside a commercial building on Monday and arrested.

McCann said the shooting appears to be targeted. She said it is unclear when the shooting occurred or what the motive may have been.

Police are appealing for anyone with video surveillance footage to contact investigators.