Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in his 70s arrested after body found outside Mississauga business

By Olivia Bowden Global News
Posted April 27, 2026 3:39 pm
1 min read
Peel Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside a business in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Peel Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside a business in Mississauga. Marc Cormier/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Peel Regional Police say they have arrested a man in his 70s in connection with a homicide investigation launched after a man was found dead Monday morning in Mississauga, Ont.

Police say officers were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Matheson Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive person. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, Const. Laurie McCann said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. McCann said a suspect was found inside a commercial building on Monday and arrested.

McCann said the shooting appears to be targeted. She said it is unclear when the shooting occurred or what the motive may have been.

Police are appealing for anyone with video surveillance footage to contact investigators.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices