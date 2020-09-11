Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigate suspicious death on Sunchild First Nation after human remains found in house fire rubble

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 5:33 pm
File: RCMP Cruiser.
File: RCMP Cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death on the Sunchild First Nation.

Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Rocky Mountain House RCMP were called to a residential house fire on the First Nation located northwest of Red Deer.

RCMP said the house was lost in the blaze and when fire investigators came to the scene, human remains were located.

Trending Stories

Police said an autopsy will be performed next week to identify the person and the cause of their death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPAlberta crimeRocky Mountain HouseAlberta rural crimeRocky Mountain House RCMPSunchild First NationAlberta first nation suspicious deathSunchild First Nation deathSunchild First Nation fireSunchild First Nation house fireSunchild First Nation suspicious death
Flyers
More weekly flyers