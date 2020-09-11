RCMP investigate suspicious death on Sunchild First Nation after human remains found in house fire rubble

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death on the Sunchild First Nation.

Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Rocky Mountain House RCMP were called to a residential house fire on the First Nation located northwest of Red Deer.

RCMP said the house was lost in the blaze and when fire investigators came to the scene, human remains were located.

Police said an autopsy will be performed next week to identify the person and the cause of their death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

