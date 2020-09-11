Menu

Lifestyle

Variety Week 2020 on Global BC runs from Sept. 14 to 18

By Staff Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 3:54 pm
Looking back at 55 years of Variety and Global BC
In celebration of the 60th Anniversary of Global BC with the upcoming Variety Week, look back at the history of Global and Variety. In an interview with Chris Gailus, Ray Peters talks about the origins of the telethon and an incredible relationship with Variety that has lasted 55 years.

For the first time in Variety BC’s 54-year history, they have been overwhelmed with requests for support from families around the province and cannot keep up with the demand.

Variety BC says right now there are children going without speech therapy, children waiting for orthotics to correct birth defects, and children in remission from cancer and waiting for physiotherapy to rebuild their strength.

That’s why Variety Week this year is even more important than ever.

Throughout all of Global BC’s newscasts from Sept. 14 to 18, viewers will again meet families who have been helped by Variety, and for the first time, they’ll also be introduced to families who are waiting to be helped.

Read more: Variety – the Children’s Charity names Kenton Boston as new Chair of the Board

Additionally, Strand Development and Townline Homes will match all donations up to a total of $500,000 during Variety Week.

In addition, for joining Variety’s Monthly Giving program or by making a donation of $169, viewers will receive their very own Variety Therm-O Tote insulated grocery bag.

Viewers can donate online at variety.bc.ca or by calling toll-free 310-KIDS. They can also make an automatic $20 contribution by texting KIDS to 45678.

