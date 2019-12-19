Variety – the Children’s Charity names Kenton Boston as new Chair of the Board

Send this page to someone via email

Variety – the Children’s Charity has a new chair of the board.

Kenton Boston, who is Global News’ Vice President, National and Network News, will serve as the charity’s Chief Barker/Chair of the Board.

Money raised by Variety goes to support children across B.C. who face serious illness or have special needs.

The charity gives grants for specialized equipment, therapies, medical emergencies and out-of-town accommodation and travel costs.

2:56 Variety Week: Adaptive trikes help B.C. sisters with serious medical conditions Variety Week: Adaptive trikes help B.C. sisters with serious medical conditions

“There’s a great need out there and it’s often for kids who fall through the cracks,” said Boston, who has been involved with Variety since 2011.

Global BC has had a long relationship with Variety, having served as the home to the Variety Show of Hearts telethon for more than 50 years.

“It’s a big part of our DNA as a broadcaster,” Boston said. “We want to reflect the community that we’re in and charitable work is a key part of that.”

1:27 Variety Week: Wheelchair accessible van changes Penticton family’s life Variety Week: Wheelchair accessible van changes Penticton family’s life

Since 2010, Variety has distributed more than $30 million to families and organizations in communities across B.C.

Boston wants to see Variety continue to grow by focusing on what matters most.

“It’s all about the kids,” he said. “We want to tell the story of why people need Variety.”