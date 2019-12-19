Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Variety the Children's Charity

Variety – the Children’s Charity names Kenton Boston as new Chair of the Board

By Staff Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 9:30 pm
Kenton Boston is the new Chief Barker/Chair of the Board of Variety – the Children’s Charity.
Kenton Boston is the new Chief Barker/Chair of the Board of Variety – the Children’s Charity. Global News

Variety – the Children’s Charity has a new chair of the board.

Kenton Boston, who is Global News’ Vice President, National and Network News, will serve as the charity’s Chief Barker/Chair of the Board.

Money raised by Variety goes to support children across B.C. who face serious illness or have special needs.

The charity gives grants for specialized equipment, therapies, medical emergencies and out-of-town accommodation and travel costs.

Variety Week: Adaptive trikes help B.C. sisters with serious medical conditions
Variety Week: Adaptive trikes help B.C. sisters with serious medical conditions

“There’s a great need out there and it’s often for kids who fall through the cracks,” said Boston, who has been involved with Variety since 2011.

Global BC has had a long relationship with Variety, having served as the home to the Variety Show of Hearts telethon for more than 50 years.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a big part of our DNA as a broadcaster,” Boston said. “We want to reflect the community that we’re in and charitable work is a key part of that.”

Variety Week: Wheelchair accessible van changes Penticton family’s life
Variety Week: Wheelchair accessible van changes Penticton family’s life

Since 2010, Variety has distributed more than $30 million to families and organizations in communities across B.C.

Boston wants to see Variety continue to grow by focusing on what matters most.

“It’s all about the kids,” he said. “We want to tell the story of why people need Variety.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Variety Show Of HeartsVariety WeekVariety the Children's Charitykenton bostonkenton boston varietyvariety charity
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.