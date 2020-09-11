Menu

Crime

6 Calgary men charged with kidnapping, assault with a weapon in Victoria

By Staff The Canadian Press
Police car lights at night.
Police car lights at night. kali9 / iStock

Police in Victoria, British Columbia say six men in their 20s from Calgary have been arrested after an alleged kidnapping and assault with a weapon Monday night.

Officers said in a news release they were called to a loud domestic disturbance that night and discovered something else had happened.

They allege a man was assaulted with a weapon there, kidnapped from the suite and driven outside of Victoria.

Trending Stories

They said the assault with weapons continued in the vehicle until it stopped and the man was able to escape, call police and get treatment in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe it was a targeted attack and do not believe there is a wider risk to the public.

Miles Brown, William Miranda, Steven Pellerin, Anthony Tootoosis, Jeff McDonald and Jenner Boguen have each been charged with kidnapping and assault with a weapon.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
