6 Calgary men charged with kidnapping, assault with a weapon in Victoria

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Victoria, British Columbia say six men in their 20s from Calgary have been arrested after an alleged kidnapping and assault with a weapon Monday night.

Officers said in a news release they were called to a loud domestic disturbance that night and discovered something else had happened.

They allege a man was assaulted with a weapon there, kidnapped from the suite and driven outside of Victoria.

They said the assault with weapons continued in the vehicle until it stopped and the man was able to escape, call police and get treatment in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe it was a targeted attack and do not believe there is a wider risk to the public.

Miles Brown, William Miranda, Steven Pellerin, Anthony Tootoosis, Jeff McDonald and Jenner Boguen have each been charged with kidnapping and assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement