Service Barrie to fully reopen Sept. 8

Send this page to someone via email

Service Barrie, the city’s customer service centre, will fully reopen next Tuesday, Sept. 8, to provide in-person services as Barrie continues into Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening strategy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Residents will now be able to pick up new recycling boxes and green bins, pay parking tickets, buy garbage tags and transit passes, among other things, in person.

For business and marriage licences, as well as commissioning documents, residents will be required to book an appointment on Tuesday and Thursdays by calling Service Barrie.

Service Barrie reopened in mid-July by appointment only, but next week, it will have the capacity to offer walk-in services with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

Story continues below advertisement

City officials say people should access city hall through the Worsley Street entrance off the parking lot.

“You will be required to sign in and out of the building,” officials say. “Capacity limits will be monitored, and you may be asked to wait outside.”

The city is also asking residents to use debit or credit cards to pay instead of cash or cheques.

Service Barrie is open Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

3:05 Ontario post-secondary students prepare for fall semester Ontario post-secondary students prepare for fall semester