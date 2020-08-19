Menu

Canada

Final stage of Barrie’s Dunlop Street construction to begin end of August

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 4:41 pm
The final stage of Dunlop Street's construction will begin at the end of August and will include closures of the Five Points and Toronto Street intersections.
The final stage of Dunlop Street's construction will begin at the end of August and will include closures of the Five Points and Toronto Street intersections. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The final stage of Dunlop Street’s construction will begin at the end of August and will include closures of the Five Points and Toronto Street intersections.

The next phase of work will be on Dunlop Street at the Five Points intersection to Maple Avenue and from Mary Street to Toronto Street.

Read more: Next stage of Dunlop Street construction to start in March, Barrie officials say

Barrie officials say city transit will also be affected, with detours for routes 2, 3, 6 and 8.

The $13.1-million project is meant to change the look of Barrie’s downtown and make Dunlop Street more accessible and pedestrian-friendly.

Officials say the project is ahead of schedule and is expected to be done by early November.

Barrie newsCity Of BarrieBarrie TransitDunlop StreetMaple AvenueDunlop Street constructionToronto Street BarrieFive Points intersectionMary Street Barrie
