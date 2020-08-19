Final stage of Barrie’s Dunlop Street construction to begin end of August

Send this page to someone via email

The final stage of Dunlop Street’s construction will begin at the end of August and will include closures of the Five Points and Toronto Street intersections.

The next phase of work will be on Dunlop Street at the Five Points intersection to Maple Avenue and from Mary Street to Toronto Street.

Barrie officials say city transit will also be affected, with detours for routes 2, 3, 6 and 8.

The $13.1-million project is meant to change the look of Barrie’s downtown and make Dunlop Street more accessible and pedestrian-friendly.

Officials say the project is ahead of schedule and is expected to be done by early November.

