Barrie prohibits tents, BBQs at waterfront beaches, parks due to overcrowding concerns

Starting Saturday, the City of Barrie, Ont., will be temporarily prohibiting tents and barbecues at its waterfront beaches, parks and trails to address concerns of overcrowding amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Barrie officials say the emergency order will be amended to reflect the change for the duration of COVID-19.

The new measure is also aimed at supporting beach turnover by encouraging shorter visits.

“Barbecues and tents are creating groups of more than 10 people congregating at times, which is not in line with the provincial guidelines for distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic,” officials say.

“Picnic tables will also be anchored in place at these locations in an attempt to discourage large groups of people from congregating.”

The affected outdoor areas include Centennial Park and Beach, Dock Road Park, Heritage Park, Johnson’s Beach, Minet’s Point Park and Beach, North Shore Trail, The Gables Park, Tyndale Park and Beach, Waterfront Heritage Trail, as well as Wilkins Park and Trail area.

Umbrellas or shades supported by a single pole are still permitted for sun protection use.

There are future plans to install barbecue pits at some waterfront park areas in Barrie, but these plans are on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.