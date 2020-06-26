Barrie, Ont., allows yard sales amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Barrie is now allowing yard sales to take place within the municipality with a maximum of 10 people permitted in accordance with the province of Ontario’s coronavirus gathering limitations.

Officials say residents shouldn’t try clothing on while shopping and should limit touching items at yard sales.

“Shoppers should be aware that the COVID-19 virus may persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days depending on different conditions,” Barrie officials say.

“After purchasing an item, thoroughly clean and disinfect it.”

If items cannot be disinfected, officials say they should be stored in a dedicated area or room for at least 72 hours before use.

At yard sales, people should still practise physical distancing, wear a non-medical mask or face covering when distancing isn’t possible and avoid meeting in person, according to officials.

People who are hosting yard sales should make sure they post signs to indicate the 10-person limit and have hand sanitizer available, officials add.

Residents are reminded that they shouldn’t host or go to a yard sale if they’ve been feeling unwell or have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.