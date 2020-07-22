Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Barrie, Ont., to start reopening recreation centres in August amid Ontario’s Phase 3 reopening

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 5:25 pm
On August 4, both the Allandale Recreation Centre and the Holly Community Centre are scheduled to reopen for public use of their indoor pools and fitness facilities.
On August 4, both the Allandale Recreation Centre and the Holly Community Centre are scheduled to reopen for public use of their indoor pools and fitness facilities. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Barrie, Ont., has announced that it will begin reopening some city recreation centres on Aug. 4 as much of Ontario continues into its third phase of reopening amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Under the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, Barrie entered Phase 3 of the province’s reopening on July 17, allowing almost all businesses and workplaces to operate under the proper public health and safety guidelines.

Read more: 2 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 639

On August 4, both the Allandale Recreation Centre and the Holly Community Centre are scheduled to reopen for public use of their indoor pools and fitness facilities.

Officials say people must reserve time to use the fitness centres and pools in advance and follow all the necessary health and safety protocols.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Until recreational facilities are fully reopened, all recreational memberships will be suspended without charge.

Read more: Orillia Farmers’ Market to open this weekend amid Phase 3 of Ontario reopening

The Sadlon Arena is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 24 for casual ice rentals, including for the Barrie Colts. City officials say they’re working closely with provincial and national sports bodies to ensure a safe return to play.

The East Bayfield Community Centre is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 8, while the city’s Five Points Theatre and Georgian Theatre will remain closed until January.

The city doesn’t have an approximate reopening date for seniors centres.

Toronto opens its indoor pools, community centres Monday
Toronto opens its indoor pools, community centres Monday
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesBarrie newsBarrie coronavirusBarrie COVID-19Allandale Recreation CentreBarrie community centres
Flyers
More weekly flyers