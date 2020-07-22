Barrie, Ont., to start reopening recreation centres in August amid Ontario’s Phase 3 reopening

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie, Ont., has announced that it will begin reopening some city recreation centres on Aug. 4 as much of Ontario continues into its third phase of reopening amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Under the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, Barrie entered Phase 3 of the province’s reopening on July 17, allowing almost all businesses and workplaces to operate under the proper public health and safety guidelines.

On August 4, both the Allandale Recreation Centre and the Holly Community Centre are scheduled to reopen for public use of their indoor pools and fitness facilities.

Officials say people must reserve time to use the fitness centres and pools in advance and follow all the necessary health and safety protocols.

Until recreational facilities are fully reopened, all recreational memberships will be suspended without charge.

The Sadlon Arena is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 24 for casual ice rentals, including for the Barrie Colts. City officials say they’re working closely with provincial and national sports bodies to ensure a safe return to play.

The East Bayfield Community Centre is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 8, while the city’s Five Points Theatre and Georgian Theatre will remain closed until January.

The city doesn’t have an approximate reopening date for seniors centres.

