Orillia Farmers’ Market to open this weekend amid Phase 3 of Ontario reopening

As much of Ontario continues into its third phase of reopening amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Orillia Farmers’ Market will open for the season on Saturday.

“We are thrilled to reopen the Orillia Farmers’ Market in downtown Orillia and work with our local vendors to provide the outdoor market experience again,” Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke said in a statement.

“After a hiatus because of COVID-19, the return of our historic farmers market is something worth celebrating. New health and safety protocols will be in place to create a safe market experience for vendors and patrons as we continue to reopen amenities.”

In order to safely operate the farmers market, Orillia officials are recommending that no more than two people per household visit at one time. Officials are also encouraging all customers to wear face coverings when in the market’s area.

“Traffic will flow one way, and there will be sanitation stations throughout the market,” officials say. “There will be no outdoor seating or public washrooms available at this time.”

The market will be located in the Orillia Public Library parking lot at the corner of Mississaga and West streets. It will run from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Saturday with enhanced safety measures.

“The city is eager to re-engage our regular vendors and recruit new vendors to the Orillia Farmers’ Market in 2020,” Orillia tourism manager Michael Ladouceur said in a statement.

“With the farmers market now reporting through the city’s business development and communications department, we look forward to implementing new and creative ways to breathe new life into the area’s longest-running farmers market.”