Health

2 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 639

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 2:51 pm
Young people making up majority of new coronavirus cases in Ontario
WATCH: The premier of Ontario is telling young people to stay away from parties in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 639, including 36 deaths.

The new cases involve an Essa, Ont., man who’s between the ages of 45 and 64, as well as an 80-plus-year-old Orillia, Ont., woman.

Read more: Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 637

The Essa case is community-acquired, while the Orillia case is still under investigation.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 566 people have recovered and four people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 24 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one congregate setting, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

Read more: 165 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 38,107

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 165 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 38,107, including 2,755 deaths.

Coronavirus: Ford pleads with young people to follow health guidelines as uptick in cases rise
