Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 637

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus, both in Barrie, Ont., on Tuesday, bringing the region’s total number of cases to 637, including 36 deaths.

The new cases involve women ranging in age between 18 and 34. The source of infection for both of the new cases is under investigation.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 566 people have recovered and four people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 24 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one congregate setting, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 203 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 37,942, including 2,753 deaths. Tuesday’s case number marks the largest increase in cases within a 24-hour period in three weeks.

