Ontario reports 203 new coronavirus cases, highest single-day increase in 3 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 203 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 37,942.

Tuesday’s case number marks the largest increase in cases within a 24-hour period in three weeks — since June 29, which saw 257 cases.

“Today’s uptick is the result of localized increases,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Tuesday morning. “Looking at the age of today’s new cases, 116 of them or 57 per cent are 39 years old or younger.”

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,753, as one new death was reported.

Meanwhile, 33,605 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 88 per cent of cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from Peel Region, with 57 new cases. Ottawa saw 43 more cases, Toronto reported 30 new cases, Windsor-Essex had 24 more cases and York Region reported an additional 10 new cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

While one day of data, today’s increase is concerning. Ontarians of all ages need to continue to adhere to public health guidelines: maintain only one social circle of 10 people, physically distance with anyone outside of it and wear a face covering when doing so is a challenge. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 21, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

17,563 people are male — an increase of 80 cases.

20,094 people are female — an increase of 121 cases.

2,011 people are 19 and under — an increase of 31 cases.

11,437 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 85 cases.

11,465 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 52 cases.

7,012 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 31 cases.

6,010 people are 80 and over — an increase of four cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario has completed 1,910,109 tests so far for the virus. This is up 22,974 tests from the previous day. There are 11,842 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 120 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by five from the previous day), with 36 patients in an intensive care unit (down by one) and 23 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by one).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Monday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,841 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, unchanged from the previous day, and there are 16 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry also indicated there are currently 32 active cases among long-term care residents and 66 active cases among staff.