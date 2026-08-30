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Health

New Brunswick horse owners warned about potential virus exposure

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2026 5:10 pm
1 min read
The New Brunswick provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
The New Brunswick provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
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New Brunswick has issued an equine health advisory due to potential exposure to a virus at a horse show in Sussex earlier this month.

The province’s chief veterinary officer issued the warning to exhibitors and horse owners and trainers who attended the 4-H Round Up Show at the King’s County Fair Draft Horse Show on Tuesday.

Nicole Wanamaker says a horse that participated in the show had been in the same boarding facility as another horse that recently tested positive for Equine Herpesvirus Type 1.

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The virus, known as EHV-1, is highly contagious and can cause respiratory disease, neurological disease and pregnancy loss in horses.

Wanamaker says the horse that tested positive for EHV-1 was not present at the show, but there remains a risk of possible exposure.

The veterinarian is urging attendees to isolate horses that were at the show from those who were not for 14 to 21 days, and monitor their animal closely for signs of fever, lethargy or reduced appetite.

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Wanamaker says horse owners should contact a veterinarian immediately if their horse develops a fever higher than 38.9 degrees Celsius or exhibits other signs of illness.

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