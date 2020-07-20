8 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 635

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed eight new cases of the novel coronavirus since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 635, including 36 deaths.

Four of the new cases are in Barrie, while the rest are in Collingwood, Midland, New Tecumseth and Springwater, Ont.

Read more: Barrie playgrounds to open as most of Ontario enters Stage 3 of reopening plan

The Barrie cases are among women ranging in age between 18 and 44. One of the Barrie cases is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the source of infection for the other cases is still under investigation.

The Collingwood case involves a man who’s between 35 and 44 who acquired the coronavirus through close contact with another positive COVID-19 case.

The New Tecumseth, Midland and Springwater cases are all community-acquired and involve women ranging in age between 18 and 64.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 563 people have recovered and four people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 24 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one congregate setting, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Monday, Ontario reported 135 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 37,739, including 2,752 deaths.

