165 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 38,107

Ontario reported 165 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 38,107.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,755, as two new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 33,812 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 88 per cent of cases.

Wednesday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from Windsor-Essex with 39 new cases. Ottawa saw 33 new cases, Toronto reported 28 more cases, Peel Region added 25 new cases and York Region reported an additional 11 new cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

“Locally, 28 of 34 PHUs (public health units) are reporting 5 or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

“Just over 50% of today’s cases are under the age of 40,” she said. Tweet This

Ontario is reporting 165 cases of #COVID19, a 0.4% increase. Locally, 28 of 34 PHUs are reporting 5 or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases. Ottawa is adding 33 cases, with 25 in Peel and 39 in Windsor-Essex. Just over 50% of today’s cases are under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 22, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

17,650 people are male — an increase of 87 cases.

20,170 people are female — an increase of 76 cases.

2,030 people are 19 and under — an increase of 19 cases.

11,503 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 66 cases.

11,524 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 59 cases.

7,029 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 17 cases.

6,014 people are 80 and over — an increase of four cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has completed 1,910,109 tests so far for the virus. This is up 22,974 tests from the previous day. There are 11,842 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 128 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by eight from the previous day), with 37 patients in an intensive care unit (up by one) and 19 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by four).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Tuesday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Tuesday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,844 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, and there are 16 current outbreaks. Eight health-care workers in long-term care homes have died, which has increased by one death from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 25 active cases among long-term care residents and 66 active cases among staff.