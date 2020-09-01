3 charged with assault after man dragged by vehicle in Orillia, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Three men have been charged with assault after a man was dragged by a vehicle around the Orillia, Ont., waterfront on Friday night.

According to police, two men were walking along Esplanade Street when a vehicle approached them and its three occupants started yelling profanities.

The vehicle left and returned a short time later and its occupants sprayed one of the pedestrians with beer and threw a beer can at him, officers say.

The vehicle left the scene again before it returned a third time and stopped near the two men, who were walking, police add.

One of the pedestrians then approached the vehicle and started having a conversation with the car’s driver before he drove away in an aggressive manner, dragging the pedestrian more than 25 metres, according to police.

Police say the vehicle was found shortly thereafter and that its occupants were arrested.

James Key, 23, from Barrie, Eric Artindale, 21, from Ramara and Roarke McCooeye, 21, from Bracebridge were each charged with assault. Key was also charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The three accused were released on a Form 10 undertaking and will appear in Orillia court in November.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.