Man charged with impaired driving after crashing into Midland, Ont., pavilion

A 50-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after crashing into the pavilion on the Midland, Ont., town pier Sunday evening, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

At about 6:40 p.m., officers found a red Cadillac El Dorado that crashed into the pavilion and was carrying three men, who were treated by Simcoe County paramedics for minor injuries.

The driver was arrested at the scene and sent to the local OPP detachment for a drinking and driving investigation.

William Summers, 50, from Midland, Ont., was subsequently charged with two counts of impaired operation.

Summers’ licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused will appear in Midland court in November.

