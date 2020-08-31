Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Traffic

Man charged with impaired driving after crashing into Midland, Ont., pavilion

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 5:54 pm
At about 6:40 p.m., officers found a red Cadillac El Dorado that crashed into the pavilion and was carrying three men.
At about 6:40 p.m., officers found a red Cadillac El Dorado that crashed into the pavilion and was carrying three men. OPP/Twitter

A 50-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after crashing into the pavilion on the Midland, Ont., town pier Sunday evening, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

At about 6:40 p.m., officers found a red Cadillac El Dorado that crashed into the pavilion and was carrying three men, who were treated by Simcoe County paramedics for minor injuries.

Read more: Midland resident charged after OPP property damaged, officers assaulted

The driver was arrested at the scene and sent to the local OPP detachment for a drinking and driving investigation.

William Summers, 50, from Midland, Ont., was subsequently charged with two counts of impaired operation.

Read more: 18-year-old charged with impaired driving, assaulting police: Southern Georgian Bay OPP

Story continues below advertisement

Summers’ licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused will appear in Midland court in November.

Premier Ford announces Ontario to hire 200 new OPP officers
Premier Ford announces Ontario to hire 200 new OPP officers
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MidlandSouthern Georgian Bay OPPMidland newsMidland crashMidland OntMidland pavilion crashMidland pier crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers