Crime

Midland resident charged after OPP property damaged, officers assaulted

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 12:44 pm
Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they’ve charged a Midland, Ont., resident after police property was damaged and two officers were assaulted on Tuesday night.

At about 9:35 p.m., police were called to a Fourth Street home for a report of a disturbance.

Police say the involved suspect was arrested at the scene and was also found to be in violation of a court-issued release order from a previous police investigation.

Officers say the suspect was sent to the police station to be investigated further.

While in custody, police say the person damaged OPP property and assaulted two officers who were helping with the investigation.

Frankie Papaleo, 22, from Midland, was subsequently charged with three counts of mischief, uttering threats, two counts of assaulting a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order.

Papaleo is in custody awaiting a future video bail hearing and will appear in Midland court at a future date.

