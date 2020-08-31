Menu

Crime

17-year-old girl charged, 2 suspects at large following stabbing in East Gwillimbury, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 1:49 pm
Two suspects are still at large, both of whom are men in their 20s.
Two suspects are still at large, both of whom are men in their 20s. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say they’ve charged a 17-year-old Toronto girl and are searching for two additional suspects following a stabbing in East Gwillimbury, Ont., on Saturday, shortly after midnight.

Officers say they were called to the area of Doane Road and 2nd Concession, where they found a 29-year-old East Gwillimbury man with stab wounds.

He taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

An investigation subsequently found that an altercation occurred at a nearby home between the victim and three others, according to police.

Officers say a handgun was discharged by one of the suspects during the altercation, while another suspect stabbed the victim.

Investigators say they found a shell casing and a kitchen knife at the scene.

A 17-year-old Toronto girl was subsequently charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Two suspects are still at large, both of whom are men in their 20s. According to police, one of the suspects was wearing all black clothes, while the other suspect was wearing all blue clothes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

