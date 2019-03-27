Man dies in shooting at Whitchurch-Stouffville parking lot, 3 suspects wanted

York Regional Police say a 22-year-old man has died in a shooting at a parking lot in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday to the parking lot off of Ninth Line, north of Aurora Road, with reports of a shooting.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, died at the scene.

Please be advised that YRP has closed the 9th Line between Aurora Rd. and Legendary Trail for a death investigation. Expect this closure to last most of the evening. — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 27, 2019

Police said the homicide unit is looking for three male suspects who were seen leaving the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.

Officers closed Ninth Line between Aurora Road and Legendary Trail for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, email investigators at homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.