Crime
March 27, 2019 5:43 pm
Updated: March 27, 2019 7:06 pm

Man dies in shooting at Whitchurch-Stouffville parking lot, 3 suspects wanted

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle said the man was fatally shot at a parking lot off of Ninth Line mid-Wednesday afternoon.

A A

York Regional Police say a 22-year-old man has died in a shooting at a parking lot in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday to the parking lot off of Ninth Line, north of Aurora Road, with reports of a shooting.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, died at the scene.

Police said the homicide unit is looking for three male suspects who were seen leaving the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.

Officers closed Ninth Line between Aurora Road and Legendary Trail for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, email investigators at homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aurora Road
Crime
man dies in Whitchurch-Stouffville parking lot
Ninth Line
Ninth Line and Aurora Road
Whitchurch-Stouffville
Whitchurch-Stouffville homicide
Whitchurch-Stouffville murder
York Region
York Region crime
York Regional Police
York Regional Police homicide unit

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.