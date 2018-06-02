OPP make arrest in Elmvale Jungle Zoo break-in and theft case
OPP have arrested 21-year-old Alex Perlmutter of Ottawa, in connection with a break-in and theft of animals from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo.
Police say the incident occurred on May 29 at approximately 6:30 a.m. Detectives from the Huronia West OPP detachment responded to a call from Elmvale Jungle Zoo. When they arrived on scene, zoo officials told officers that someone had cut a hole in a chain-link fence at the zoo, and proceeded to steal a lemur, tortoise and baby gibbon.
According to police, Perlmutter was arrested in Mount Albert.
Police say the animals have not yet been accounted for, and the investigation is ongoing.
