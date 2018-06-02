Crime
June 2, 2018 5:16 pm

OPP make arrest in Elmvale Jungle Zoo break-in and theft case

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

JC the black and white ruffed lemur was taken from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo.

Elmvale Jungle Zoo / Provided
OPP have arrested 21-year-old Alex Perlmutter of Ottawa, in connection with a break-in and theft of animals from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo.

Police say the incident occurred on May 29 at approximately 6:30 a.m. Detectives from the Huronia West OPP detachment responded to a call from Elmvale Jungle Zoo. When they arrived on scene, zoo officials told officers that someone had cut a hole in a chain-link fence at the zoo, and proceeded to steal a lemur, tortoise and baby gibbon.

Alex Perlmutter.

OPP / Provided

READ MORE: Police identify suspect in connection with Elmvale Jungle Zoo break-in and theft

According to police, Perlmutter was arrested in Mount Albert.

Police say the animals have not yet been accounted for, and the investigation is ongoing.

