OPP make arrest in Elmvale Jungle Zoo break-in and theft case

OPP have arrested 21-year-old Alex Perlmutter of Ottawa, in connection with a break-in and theft of animals from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo.

Police say the incident occurred on May 29 at approximately 6:30 a.m. Detectives from the Huronia West OPP detachment responded to a call from Elmvale Jungle Zoo. When they arrived on scene, zoo officials told officers that someone had cut a hole in a chain-link fence at the zoo, and proceeded to steal a lemur, tortoise and baby gibbon.

21-yr old Alex PERLMUTTER who was wanted for the Break, Enter & Theft of the animals from the #Elmvale Jungle Zoo has been arrested in Mount Albert, Ontario. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues. Thank you to all for the Retweets! Investigation is continuing. — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) June 2, 2018

According to police, Perlmutter was arrested in Mount Albert.

Police say the animals have not yet been accounted for, and the investigation is ongoing.