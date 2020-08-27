OPP investigate after shots fired in Blue Mountains, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Local OPP say they’re investigating after shots were fired in a residential area in Blue Mountains, Ont., Tuesday evening.

Police say they responded to reports of gunshots near the cul-de-sac on Lake Drive shortly before 6 p.m.

An investigation found that shots were fired and that the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The suspect is described to be between 30 and 40 years old, about five-foot-eight in height, with a thin build and a beard. Police say the suspect was wearing a blue shirt and tan pants.

Officers say no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Collingwood/Blue Mountains OPP at (705) 445-4321.

2:01 Premier Ford announces Ontario to hire 200 new OPP officers Premier Ford announces Ontario to hire 200 new OPP officers