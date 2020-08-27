Menu

Crime

OPP investigate after shots fired in Blue Mountains, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 27, 2020 5:10 pm
An investigation found that shots were fired and that the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
An investigation found that shots were fired and that the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Local OPP say they’re investigating after shots were fired in a residential area in Blue Mountains, Ont., Tuesday evening.

Police say they responded to reports of gunshots near the cul-de-sac on Lake Drive shortly before 6 p.m.

An investigation found that shots were fired and that the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The suspect is described to be between 30 and 40 years old, about five-foot-eight in height, with a thin build and a beard. Police say the suspect was wearing a blue shirt and tan pants.

Officers say no one was injured as a result of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Collingwood/Blue Mountains OPP at (705) 445-4321.

