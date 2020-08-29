Menu

Crime

Manhunt underway in Cape Breton as police look for man suspected of shooting 2 people

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 29, 2020 4:58 pm
An undated photo of Raymond Shawn Daniel Leroy .
An undated photo of Raymond Shawn Daniel Leroy . Cape Breton Regional Police Service/HO

Cape Breton police are asking residents of Cape Breton’s Northside communities to stay inside their residences as police search for a man accused of shooting two people.

Police are actively searching for Raymond Shawn Daniel Leroy, who is alleged to have shot two people in North Sydney and Florence.

He is believed to be on the run.

Leroy was last spotted driving an ATV in Sydney Mines at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police believe he is armed.

Anyone who sees Leroy or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 902-563-5151.

Police say the two people that have been shot are being treated by EHS.

Information on their injuries was not immediately available.

