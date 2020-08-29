N.S. RCMP ask for public’s help as they investigate 9 suspicious fires near Oakhill

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP is asking for the public’s help as they investigate nine suspicious fires that have occurred in Lunenburg County since Thursday.

Police say the fires have all occurred within 100 square metre area in an uninhabited forested area on Leary Fraser Road in Oakhill, N.S.

RCMP, the Oakhill and District Fire Department, Nova Scotia Power and the Department of Lands and Forestry have responded to the fires when they were reported.

Investigators have now determined the fires to be suspicious in nature.

Police are now asking anyone with information on the suspected arsons to call RCMP at 902-634-8674 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

