Crime

N.S. RCMP ask for public’s help as they investigate 9 suspicious fires near Oakhill

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 29, 2020 4:40 pm
Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public's help as they investigate nine suspicious fires.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nova Scotia RCMP is asking for the public’s help as they investigate nine suspicious fires that have occurred in Lunenburg County since Thursday.

Police say the fires have all occurred within 100 square metre area in an uninhabited forested area on Leary Fraser Road in Oakhill, N.S.

Read more: Environment Canada warns of air pollution as crews continue to battle fires in western Nova Scotia

RCMP, the Oakhill and District Fire Department, Nova Scotia Power and the Department of Lands and Forestry have responded to the fires when they were reported.

Investigators have now determined the fires to be suspicious in nature.

Police are now asking anyone with information on the suspected arsons to call RCMP at 902-634-8674 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

