Annual Manitoba motorcycle fundraiser continues in 2020 — but with a socially distanced twist

A popular annual motorcycle event is still raising funds for a good cause, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has to tweak its format a little bit.

Ride for Dad, an annual motorcycle ride to raise funds for prostate cancer research, is transitioning from a large group event to a “ride alone together” fundraiser, in which motorcyclists can collect pledges and plot their own socially distanced routes.

“Obviously we can’t get together in the large groups as we have in the past, so we’re encouraging people to register online… collect pledges as they normally do, and either ride for yourself, decorate your bike and Ride for Dad stuff, wear your Ride for Dad gear,” said spokesman Ed Johner.

“If you want to get together with a few friends, that’s obviously fine too, but we’re discouraging the really big groups this year.”

Johner told 680 CJOB that the format shift means some popular aspects of the Manitoba ride — which has been running for 11-consecutive years and has raised upwards of $2 million over that time — will have to be cancelled.

This includes the iconic parade, which Johner said he’s disappointed about missing — as it’s an annual highlight — but he understands that safety is more important.

“Because of the uniqueness of the format this year, we don’t have that attention-grabbing parade that has become so iconic, I guess you could say, in the city.

“Prostate cancer doesn’t take a rest. It’s still there. The pandemic doesn’t affect it at all. One in seven Canadian men are going get prostate cancer. It could be your brother, your father, your uncle, your best friend… it could be you.”

Last year, said Johner, the event raised $350,000 toward prostate cancer research in Manitoba.

“Obviously, we’d like to do that again,” he said.

“I’m optimistic, but it’s going to be tough to reach those numbers again.”

