Coronavirus: Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre declares COVID-19 outbreak in surgical ward

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre officials say a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared after four patients at a surgical suite have tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson told Global News the outbreak was formally declared on Sunday at an acute care surgical unit. The announcement was made in a statement on Monday.

The statement said an outbreak is declared when two or more patients being treated for other issues test positive for the virus.

“Recently as part of our normal surveillance, we identified a patient with COVID-19, which led us to rapidly assess the unit and test all patients,” it said.

“In total we have identified four cases, and two of those patients remain at Sunnybrook. All other patients on the unit are negative for COVID-19.”

Hospital staff moved to stop admissions and visitors in response the outbreak.

“Affected patients are isolated immediately, and control measures are put in place including staff being dedicated to the unit and following strict precautions, increased surveillance, testing and enhanced cleaning measures,” the statement said.

Officials said no other parts of the hospital have been affected as a result of the outbreak.

“Clinics and procedures will continue as usual. The hospital is safe for patients and other approved visitors and/or essential care partners,” the statement said.