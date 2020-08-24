Menu

Health

Six new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 686

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 3:16 pm
Coronavirus: Ford says response to call for PPE produced in Ontario ‘overwhelming’
WATCH: Speaking beside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a 3M Canada facility in Brockville, Ont. on Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the response to a call for locally produced Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 pandemic was "overwhelming." 3M will begin producing PPE including N-95 masks for distribution across Canada.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the local total number of cases to 686, including 37 deaths.

Four of the new cases are in Barrie, Ont., while two are in Bradford, Ont.

Read more: Ontario’s COVID-19 cases have been on the decline. What can we expect if there’s a 2nd wave?

The Barrie cases involve people ranging in age between 18 and 64, one of which is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case.

The source of infection for the rest of the Barrie cases is still under investigation.

The Bradford cases involve two men who are between the ages of 18 and 34. The source of their infection is still under investigation.

Of the health unit’s total cases, 91 per cent — or 627 people — have recovered. One person remains in hospital. Twenty-three per cent of cases are related to local institutional outbreaks.

Read more: Ontario reports 105 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; total cases at 41,507

There have been 17 coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

On Monday, Ontario reported 105 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 41,507, including 2,798 deaths.

Coronavirus: Trudeau lauds deal with 3M, Ontario government to produce PPE domestically
Coronavirus: Trudeau lauds deal with 3M, Ontario government to produce PPE domestically
