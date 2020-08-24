Six new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 686

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the local total number of cases to 686, including 37 deaths.

Four of the new cases are in Barrie, Ont., while two are in Bradford, Ont.

The Barrie cases involve people ranging in age between 18 and 64, one of which is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The source of infection for the rest of the Barrie cases is still under investigation.

The Bradford cases involve two men who are between the ages of 18 and 34. The source of their infection is still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the health unit’s total cases, 91 per cent — or 627 people — have recovered. One person remains in hospital. Twenty-three per cent of cases are related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 17 coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

On Monday, Ontario reported 105 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 41,507, including 2,798 deaths.

2:52 Coronavirus: Trudeau lauds deal with 3M, Ontario government to produce PPE domestically Coronavirus: Trudeau lauds deal with 3M, Ontario government to produce PPE domestically