Ontario reports 105 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; total cases at 41,507

Ontario reported 105 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 41,507.

Monday’s case count is a slight decrease from Sunday, which saw 115 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,798 as one new death was reported.

Meanwhile, 37,673 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 90 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 78 from the previous day.

Monday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Toronto with 30 more cases, Ottawa with 24 more cases and Peel Region with 21 new cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

“Locally, 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 19 reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Today, Ontario is reporting 105 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase as the province processed nearly 18,800 tests. Locally, 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 19 reporting no new cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 24, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

19,426 people are male — an increase of 34 cases.

21,783 people are female — an increase of 68 cases.

2,641 people are 19 and under — an increase of 16 cases.

12,946 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 43 cases.

12,399 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 31 cases.

7,437 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 11 cases.

6,078 people are 80 and over — an increase of three cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has completed 2,781,748 tests for the virus so far. This is up 18,790 tests from the previous day. There are 9,229 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 40 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (down by one from the previous day), with 12 patients in an intensive care unit (up by one) and seven patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by one).

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The newly reported numbers for Monday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Sunday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,847 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which remains unchanged from the previous day. There are seven current outbreaks in homes, which is also unchanged from the previous day. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently three active cases among long-term care residents and 18 active cases among staff.

