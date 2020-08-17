Manitoba reports 38 new coronavirus cases Monday, outbreak declared at Steinbach personal care home

Send this page to someone via email

This story will be updated when the press conference begins and throughout the conference as it runs.

Health officials reported 38 new cases of novel coronavirus Monday, including one that’s led health officials to declare an outbreak at a personal care home in Steinbach.

As of Monday Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases identified sits at 731 and the current test positivity rate in the province is 1.78 per cent.

Health officials said of the new cases is at a personal care home in Steinbach. That one case identified at Bethesda Place in Steinbach has led the province to declare an outbreak at the facility.

There were 232 active known cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and 490 people have recovered as of Monday. Eleven people are hospitalized, including three people in intensive care. No new deaths were reported Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Roussin says the majority of today's new cases in the Prairie Mountain and Southern Health region are linked to clusters and close contact. Cluster in Brandon is now at 64. #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) August 17, 2020

Monday’s cases include one person from the Interlake–Eastern Health region, 20 in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 12 new cases in Southern Health, and five people in Winnipeg.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer said the majority of the cases in the Prairie Mountain Health and Southern Health regions are tied to a cluster of known cases. A cluster of cases in Brandon has grown to 64 cases, he said.

The new cases come after 56 new lab-confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 were reported across Manitoba over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials also reported Manitoba’s ninth death from the virus — a man in his 80s from Portage la Prairie — Saturday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Manitoba saw 1,1716 tests for COVID-19 performed Sunday, bringing the number of tests done since early February to 115,963.

Jump in case counts

Manitoba has seen a sharp jump in cases after going nearly two weeks without reporting a single case through the first half of July.

The province’s 13-day streak of no cases ended July 14 when five cases were reported and Manitoba’s total case count rose to 330.

In the just over a month since those five cases were reported, Manitoba’s total case count has more than doubled, with 401 new cases identified, and Roussin has said there’s evidence of community transmission in both Winnipeg and Brandon.

On Friday, health officials reported 40 new cases, tying the record for the highest single-day increase in cases reported in Manitoba, set in April.

2:07 Manitoba reports 40 new cases of coronavirus Friday, tying record for highest daily case count Manitoba reports 40 new cases of coronavirus Friday, tying record for highest daily case count

In early May. the province started a phased approach to easing public health restrictions put in place to stem the virus’s spread.

Story continues below advertisement

The loosed rules have seen the reopening businesses including restaurants, bars and shopping centres with restrictions, and most recently saw movie theatres and casinos allowed to reopen at a reduced capacity in late July.

Health officials have also lifted 14-day self-isolation orders for those arriving in Manitoba from western provinces and parts of northern Ontario.

Schools reopening

Last week Manitoba’s education minister announced details of the province’s plan to have students return to the classroom in September.

Schools will reopen on Sept. 8, with teachers and staff returning Sept. 2 to get ready.

Under the province’s plan, face masks will be “strongly recommended” but not mandatory for students and staff returning to school, although all students Grade 5 and up, and bus drivers, will be required to wear masks on school buses.

1:50 Masks ‘strongly recommended’ but not mandatory in Manitoba’s updated back-to-school plans Masks ‘strongly recommended’ but not mandatory in Manitoba’s updated back-to-school plans

The province says it will provide masks and other personal protective equipment to school divisions to hand out to students and staff.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says all students are expected to participate and a doctor’s note will be required to say a child is immunocompromised.

The province said all Manitoba school divisions will need to post their individual plans for reopening this week.

–More to come.

1:29 Coronavirus: More Manitoba families looking at homeschooling for fall Coronavirus: More Manitoba families looking at homeschooling for fall

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.