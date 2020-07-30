Coronavirus: All Manitoba students to head back to classrooms this fall, says education minister

This story will be updated when the press conference begins and throughout the conference as it runs.

All Manitoba students will return to an actual classroom this fall amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the province’s education minister says.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen and Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief medical health officer, announced details of the province’s highly-anticipated back-to-school plan Thursday.

Under the plan classroom learning will be full-time for students in Kindergarten through Grade 8 and for special-needs students in all grades, with five days of instruction per week.

The province says remote learning may be required for students in Grades 9-12, depending on whether or not their high schools are able to implement necessary public health measures including physical distancing.

The use of cohorts — small groups of students — may also be used for high school students, the province says.

The province says divisions must also ensure that all students learning remotely have access to technology, and three response levels have been developed to make sure divisions and schools are prepared to roll back from in-class learning based on public health advice.

Students will not be required to wear masks, but schools will be asked to ensure students are two metres apart as much as possible.

Lunch and recess breaks are to be staggered to minimize congestion, and in many cases teachers will change classrooms instead of students.

Buses will be running at reduced capacity, and parents will be asked to transport their children to school if they can.

There will also be no field trips or out of province travel for students, the province added.

Late last month Goertzen announced students will head back to their studies in September and asked school divisions to come up with one of three plans for how they would like to come back to class.

At the time the province released a planning framework giving guidance for school divisions to work out “detailed reopening plans” under three scenarios.

The first scenario would have seen a near-normal return to school, subject to physical distancing requirements and limitations on gatherings, busing and other items, if COVID-19 numbers remain low.

If the pandemic becomes severe, the school system would have relied on online learning and classrooms will be shut except for small-group tutoring and assessments.

The middle-case scenario would have seen students kept in cohorts with a small number of classmates who would likely stay together throughout the day. Kids in elementary and middle school would continue to go to class five days a week, while high school students could be cut back to two days in class and three days online.

The province has previously said schools will reopen on Sept. 8 — with teachers and staff returning Sept. 2 to get ready.

‘We’re in a cautionary tale right now’

Before Thursday’s announcement a Winnipeg-based researcher who studies infectious diseases and viruses says he hoped to see mask-wearing made mandatory for students and staff.

“There’s a lot more data coming out that [kids] can carry quite a bit of virus, or a similar virus to what we see in adults,” said Dr. Jason Kindrachuk, a University of Manitoba assistant medical microbiology professor and Canada research chair.

“We don’t know what that means in terms of transmission, but we’re in a cautionary tale right now — we want to make sure that we’re not seeing transmission among those students — especially back to their respective families and family members.”

“We’re seeing, I think, a stronger push for the use of masks.” Tweet This

As jurisdictions across Canada move to make mask-wearing mandatory, Manitoba’s chief public health officer said this week he doesn’t anticipate mandating mask use in public spaces, but added that may change in the fall.

“I think that, again, as we move closer to respiratory virus season masks are probably going to become more and more a part of our dialogue,” Roussin said Monday.

“As of right now, we don’t have any imminent plans to mandate. But just like any of our public health work, we’ll do whatever we need to protect the health of Manitobans.”

As of Wednesday health officials said Manitoba has 74 known active cases of COVID-19. Since March the province has recorded 407 lab-confirmed and probable cases and eight people have died of the virus.

–With files from The Canadian Press

