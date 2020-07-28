Manitoba parents anxiously awaiting province’s back-to-school plan

Send this page to someone via email

Parents across Manitoba are waiting with trepidation for the provincial government to release details on their back-to-school plan.

The province is expected to release the plan by the end of the week.

Some parents are voicing concerns about what the coming school year will look like for their families.

“I am a little worried about what the plan might be. If the plan might not be full-time classes, if it’s going to be half days or every other day, I’m worried about the logistics of it,” Winnipeg parent Robynn Clark told Global News.

Clark says soon she’ll be transitioning back to working in her office and her children are at two different schools, so balancing schedules could be a challenge if classes are not back on a regular, full-time schedule.

“I would like to see some sort of ability for parents to be able to plan,” she said. “So some family plan so that my kids are all going on the same days so it’s that schedule that’s balanced.”

She also questions how long the students will be back in class.

“I do think it’s going to be nice for them to go back to school,” Clark said.

“I personally feel there’s a good chance they won’t be back to school for long if the cases still rise.”

The province also says parents and students can expect fewer assemblies and less bus services, something that presents another challenge for many parents.

“That would be something else that my husband and I would have to figure out in terms of being able to drop them off and pick them up,” Clark added.

With the rising COVID-19 numbers in Manitoba and surrounding provinces, some parents are feeling a bit apprehensive about the back-to-school plan.

“My husband and I are pretty nervous about the rise in the cases, but I feel like my children’s school did such a good job with social distancing protocols before school fully ended on June 30th so I feel confident that they’ll keep those going come fall,” parent Erica Suderman says.

Suderman also says she hopes the province’s plan will allow her children to get back in class and see their friends and teachers on a routine basis.

“I’m a little nervous because I want the kids to be able to go back at a somewhat normal pace and I’m really hoping they’re in a little bit more frequently than they were when they ended in June.”

