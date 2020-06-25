Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Education

Province to unveil Manitoba’s school reopening plan Thursday

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted June 25, 2020 10:03 am
Manitoba Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen listens in as Premier Brian Pallister speaks during a COVID-19 live-streamed press conference at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Manitoba Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen listens in as Premier Brian Pallister speaks during a COVID-19 live-streamed press conference at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. The Canadian Press

Manitoba will detail the plan to reopen schools amidst the coronavirus pandemic in September on Thursday.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen and Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief medical health officer, will hold a press conference at 1 p.m.

Read more: Manitoba school divisions working on plans to bring students back to schools

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

The province has previously confirmed schools will reopen on Sept. 8, but hasn’t said how social distancing will be achieved, or if there will be a combination of in-school and distance learning.

Premier Brian Pallister was criticized earlier this week for confirming the school reopening date via twitter, rather than holding a press conference.

When asked why it was announced this way, he said he didn’t consider the confirmation “newsworthy.”

Read more: Winnipeg man is Manitoba’s latest coronavirus case, say health officials

Manitoba’s COVID-19 curve has remained relatively flat, with only a handful of new cases in the past week.

The province has seen a total of 315 presumed and confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

