Province to unveil Manitoba’s school reopening plan Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba will detail the plan to reopen schools amidst the coronavirus pandemic in September on Thursday.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen and Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief medical health officer, will hold a press conference at 1 p.m.

Read more: Manitoba school divisions working on plans to bring students back to schools

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

The province has previously confirmed schools will reopen on Sept. 8, but hasn’t said how social distancing will be achieved, or if there will be a combination of in-school and distance learning.

Having heard this feedback, school divisions have been advised that schools will reopen for students on September 8th after Labour Day. This is the traditional start time for students. /3 #MBPoli — Hon. Kelvin Goertzen (@mingoertzen) June 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Schools will reopen for teachers and staff on September 2nd , to provide time to prepare spaces, inform staff about health protocols, and engage collaboratively on recovery learning approaches. /4 #MBPoli — Hon. Kelvin Goertzen (@mingoertzen) June 22, 2020

Premier Brian Pallister was criticized earlier this week for confirming the school reopening date via twitter, rather than holding a press conference.

When asked why it was announced this way, he said he didn’t consider the confirmation “newsworthy.”

Manitoba’s COVID-19 curve has remained relatively flat, with only a handful of new cases in the past week.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province has seen a total of 315 presumed and confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement