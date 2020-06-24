Winnipeg man is Manitoba’s latest coronavirus case, say health officials

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are warning Manitobans not to forget about COVID-19 health precautions during next week’s Canada Day celebrations as one new case of the virus was reported Wednesday.

The province says Manitoba’s latest case is a man in his 30s from Winnipeg.

Health officials say they are investigating the case, which brings Manitoba’s total of number of probable and positive cases reported since March to 315.

As of Wednesday morning no one was in hospital or intensive care with the virus, and health officials say there are currently 15 active cases.

Seven people have died from COVID-19 since March, and 293 have recovered.

In a release Wednesday health officials reminded Manitobans who choose to gather for Canada Day next week to keep practicing physical distancing and follow public health guidelines.

Since February 59,2357 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Manitoba, with 715 done Tuesday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

