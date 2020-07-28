Manitoba NDP calls for smaller classes, new teachers if schools reopen amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s Opposition New Democrats called on the provincial government Tuesday to hire 400 new teachers and build or rent new classrooms in order to reopen schools in September.

Because physical distancing is required to keep COVID-19 from spreading, the government should set firm limits on classroom sizes and reorganize schools in time for the first day of school, NDP Leader Wab Kinew said.

“We’re calling on the provincial government to implement a class-size cap of 15 students per classroom,” Kinew said.

Read more: Manitoba school divisions working on plans to bring students back to schools

“And in order to accomplish this, the province would need to hire some 400 teachers.”

The NDP plan also demands more buses and bus drivers, more personal protective equipment and increased mental health supports, at a total cost of roughly $260 million.

Story continues below advertisement

The changes are possible even though there are only five weeks until the start of the school year, Kinew said. He noted that prospective teachers are ready and able.

3:19 Manitoba plans to resume in-class learning in September Manitoba plans to resume in-class learning in September

“We … know that there’s a lot of young educators in Manitoba who’ve had difficulty getting a job. They’re in the substitute pool right now. There’s other young educators who are coming out of the universities.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Schools across the province were shut down in March due to the pandemic and students continued their studies online and at home. Kinew said he thinks kids in all grades — from kindergarten to Grade 12 –should be able to return to the classroom in September.

The Progressive Conservative government has promised to release its back-to-school plan later this week and offered no comment Tuesday on the NDP demands.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have committed to provide more detail by Aug. 1 on the return to schools and will make an announcement soon,” reads a one-line statement from Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen’s office.

Provincial health officials reported one new COVID-19 death — a man in his 70s — and five new cases Tuesday, bringing the total so far to eight deaths and 405 confirmed and probable cases.

The province has seen a spike in recent weeks, primarily among inter-provincial travellers and in some Hutterite colonies. At one point earlier this month, Manitoba was down to one known active cases. That number had risen to 78 as of Tuesday.

2:17 Coronavirus: Manitoba sees 6 new coronavirus cases Monday, possible exposure reported in Gull Lake Coronavirus: Manitoba sees 6 new coronavirus cases Monday, possible exposure reported in Gull Lake

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.