4 new COVID-19 cases as Phase 4 of Manitoba’s reopening plan launched

Manitoba public health officials say there have been four new cases of COVID-19 identified as of Saturday morning.

The new cases bring the province’s total number of lab-confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported since March to 388.

There are currently 62 known active cases and 319 people are reported to have recovered from the virus.

The number of Manitobans who have died from COVID-19 remains at seven.

On Saturday, the province’s Phase 4 of the reopening plan was launched.

It’s a scaled-back version of what the province wanted to do, after more than 50,000 Manitobans shared their thoughts through a survey.

The proposal floated earlier this week to lift the 14-day self-isolation requirement for travellers arriving from Eastern Canada will not go ahead for now.

A plan to increase limits on public gatherings — to 75 people from 50 indoors and to 250 from 100 outdoors — is also off the table for the time being.

Casinos, cinemas and theatres will be allowed to reopen Saturday as planned, but at 30 per cent capacity instead of 50.

Religious services and powwows will continue to face a 30 per cent capacity limit instead of the proposed 50 per cent.

Walk-up service at bars, distilleries and brewpubs, which was slated to start Saturday, continue to be banned.

