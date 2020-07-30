Send this page to someone via email

There were two more cases of Coronavirus reported in Manitoba Thursday, the same day the province released their back-to-school plan for September.

The province said six people are in hospital with COVID-19, including four who are in intensive care.

The province’s total number of known cases reported since March is 409 after health officials removed one case from the onlooking list Wednesday.

Manitoba recorded an eighth death earlier this week.

The province says there are now 76 known active cases of COVID-19 and 325 people have recovered.

Eight people have died from the virus in Manitoba since March, including a man in his 70s who died July 22 but whose death wasn’t reported by officials until Tuesday.

Health officials say 665 tests for COVID-19 were done Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 86,367.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

