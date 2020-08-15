Manitoba sees 9th coronavirus death, 20 more positive cases

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials say one more person has died as a result of COVID-19 and 20 more people have tested positive as of Saturday morning.

The province says the new fatality brings the number of people who have died since the coronavirus pandemic hit the province to nine.

The latest death is a man in his 80s from the City of Portage la Prairie health district in the Southern Health-Santé Sud region, a previously-reported case connected to a known cluster. The province says the man individual was in the intensive care unit.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 1.49 per cent.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba is 663.

The data shows there were:

• Three new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• Six new cases in Southern Health-Santé Sud

• 11 new cases in the Winnipeg region

The province says preliminary investigations indicate that several of Saturday’s Winnipeg cases are linked to travel or are a close contact of a known case.

Right now nine people are hospitalized with three people in intensive care.

There are 211 active cases and 443 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

The Manitoba government says testing numbers show an additional 1,791 laboratory tests were completed on Friday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 112,283.

Manitoba reported 40 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, tying the province’s record for the most cases reported in a single day.

