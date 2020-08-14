No negative coronavirus test result, no service for some customers at pair of Winnipeg restaurants

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Winnipeg restaurants say they’re asking customers from outside the province — and the City of Brandon — to show staff a negative COVID-19 test result before allowing them in for a bite to eat.

No negative test result, no service.

Both Pizzeria Gusto on Academy Road and The Merchant Kitchen on Donald Street posted their new rules on social media Friday.

The restaurants each say they’ll be checking identification at the door, and anyone from outside the province or the City of Brandon, with the exception of Lake of the Woods and the Kenora, Ont. area, will need to show the results of a negative test for the virus to get in.

Pizzeria Gusto and The Merchant Kitchen said they\’ll be checking for negative COVID-19 tests for guests from outside Manitoba and Brandon in online posts Friday. Submitted

“We would love to have each and every one of you in, but the safety of our staff and our guests is our top priority,” reads the social media posts from both restaurants, which share the same ownership.

The move comes as 40 new cases of COVID-19 were identified across the province Friday, including 10 in Winnipeg.

Health officials said there’s evidence of community transmission in both Winnipeg, and Brandon, where an outbreak has left the city with a cluster of 90 active cases as of Friday morning.

Several businesses in Brandon have made the decision to temporarily shut their doors after employees tested positive for COVID-19, something the Moxie’s restaurant on Kenaston Boulevard in Winnipeg did a well Friday after reporting a team member had fallen ill.

A notice posted to the Winnipeg restaurant’s door said the employee last worked Aug. 6 and likely contracted the virus outside of work.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed to do an additional disinfection and to provide our team time to get tested should they choose,” the notice reads.

“Our number one priority is the heal and well-being of our team and guests. We want to do everything possible to keep everyone safe and continued confidence in us.”

A notice posted at the Moxie\’s restaurant on Kenaston Boulevard says they\’re temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Submitted

At a media briefing Friday, Manitoba’s chief public officer of health, Dr. Brent Roussin, said public health wasn’t involved in the decision made by Moxie’s to temporarily close down. While he couldn’t speak directly to the case he said its important employees and customers stay home when sick.

“The more people we come in contact, the more careful we have to be about being at work or school, if symptomatic,” he said.

As for the decision by Pizzeria Gusto and The Merchant Kitchen to ask to see negative tests results at the door, Roussin said the the idea isn’t likely to make anyone in the restaurants much safer.

“Remember, a negative COVID test in an asymptomatic person has very low value,” he said. “A negative COVID test that I received the result of today means that two to three days ago I was negative — it doesn’t necessarily mean I’m negative today if I’m asymptomatic.

“What I would suggest is the fundamentals — screening, ensuring that no patrons are symptomatic, that no patrons should be self isolating under current orders, hand sanitation, and physical distancing. Those are much more important.”

