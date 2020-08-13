Coronavirus: Manitoba records 25 new cases Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba recorded an additional 25 probable and confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, said the testing rate was at 1.19 per cent as of Thursday morning. The total number of active cases is at 218, with 377 people who have recovered.

Manitoba’s total cases are at 603.

Of the cases, there are currently seven people in hospital, including three people in intensive care. There have been eight deaths in Manitoba so far.

A total of 67 cases are connected to Brandon, said Roussin, and 26 of those are linked to the Maple Leaf Plant.

There were 1,817 lab tests on Wednesday, bringing the total to 108,211 total tests since March.

Roussin said only people who have symptoms should get tested at the moment.

2:02 Coronavirus: Manitoba health officer outlines safety parameters for return to school Coronavirus: Manitoba health officer outlines safety parameters for return to school

“Testing without symptoms puts an undue stress on the system right now, ” said Roussin. However, he added, if you do have symptoms, people should get tested right away, even if the symptoms are mild, so cases can be caught early.

Roussin spoke to media Thursday along with Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen, who announced more details in Manitoba’s back to school plan.

The plan says that masks will not be mandatory in schools this fall, but they will be “strongly recommended.”

Roussin said masks are “an important tool” in fighting coronavirus, but “not the only tool.” He said physical distancing and handwashing are also important.

He also urged people to not stigmatize anyone any business that comes down with COVID-19. “That stigmatization is our enemy.”