Health

Employee at Winnipeg Walmart tests positive for coronavirus

By Sam Thompson Global News
Signage at a Walmart store.
Signage at a Walmart store. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A Winnipeg Walmart is taking extra precautions after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Walmart spokesman Adam Grachnik said the staff member last worked in the Winnipeg North Supercentre on McPhillips Street on Aug. 2.

“Out of an abundance of caution, associates identified as being in close, prolonged contact have been directed to self-isolate,” said Grachnik in a statement.

“We also have regular enhanced cleaning in the store and other social distancing measures. We’ve contacted public health.”

Read more: Health Canada recalls Manitoba distillery’s hand sanitizer

Another Manitoba business ramped up its precautions after learning of a staff member who tested positive on the weekend.

McDonald’s Canada said it immediately shut down its Victoria Avenue restaurant in Brandon on Saturday after learning that an employee was presumed positive for the coronavirus.

The restaurant was thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, the company said, and reopened Sunday afternoon.

McDonald’s is encouraging any guests who may have visited the restaurant on Friday to check resources at the province’s COVID-19 website for information on how to get tested.

Coronavirus: Manitoba reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
