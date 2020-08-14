Manitoba health officials to hold live coronavirus update Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s top doctor will give a live briefing on the province’s ongoing efforts against the novel coronavirus Friday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer, has scheduled a 1 p.m. press conference. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Roussin usually speaks to reporters twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays. There was no word from the province on why he’s holding a Friday media briefing.

On Thursday the province unveiled more details about plans to have students return to the classroom in September.

Under the plan, face masks will be “strongly recommended” but not mandatory for students and staff.

Story continues below advertisement

Schools will reopen in Manitoba on Sept. 8, with teachers and staff returning Sept. 2 to get ready.

1:50 Masks ‘strongly recommended’ but not mandatory in Manitoba’s updated back-to-school plans Masks ‘strongly recommended’ but not mandatory in Manitoba’s updated back-to-school plans

Under the practice guidance and protocols unveiled Thursday, students in grades 5 to 12, as well as staff and others in schools, are recommended to wear non-medical masks in common areas and where physical distancing isn’t possible.

The province says younger students can also use non-medical masks if they or their parents or caregivers choose, but masks should not be worn by anyone who is unable to remove them without help or by anyone with breathing difficulties.

All students Grade 5 and up, and bus drivers, will be required to wear masks on school buses.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba Thursday, bringing the province’s total number of cases since March to 603.

As of Thursday, Manitoba had 218 active known cases, with seven people in hospital, including three who are in intensive care with the virus. Eight Manitobans have died from COVID-19 since the first case was reported in the province in March and 377 have recovered.

3:43 Manitoba Association of Parent Councils on updated school plans Manitoba Association of Parent Councils on updated school plans

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.