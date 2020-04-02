Menu

Health

Thursday coronavirus update from Manitoba health officials

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 11:11 am
Lanette Siragusa, provincial lead, health system integration, quality/chief nursing officer for Shared Health, speak during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 31, 2020. .
Lanette Siragusa, provincial lead, health system integration, quality/chief nursing officer for Shared Health, speak during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 31, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba health officials Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa will hold their daily novel coronavirus update at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Global News will livetream it here.

As of Wednesday, Manitoba had 127 probable and confirmed cases. One person has died, four people were in hospital and four have recovered.

Dr. Roussin confirmed on Wednesday Manitoba is now seeing cases of community transmission.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: ‘Early signs’ of community transmission in Manitoba

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

