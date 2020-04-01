Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Wednesday update from Premier Brian Pallister, Manitoba health officials

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 8:44 am
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister listens in as Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen speaks during a COVID-19 press conference at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Friday, March 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister listens in as Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen speaks during a COVID-19 press conference at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Friday, March 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

Premier Brian Pallister and Health Minister Cameron Friesen will hold a press conference at noon to update Manitobans on the latest COVID-19 measures in the province.

The daily coronavirus update from Manitoba health officials Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa will happen at 1 p.m.

Global News will livestream both press conferences here.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 7 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, Selkirk hospital employee tests positive

As of Tuesday, Manitoba had 103 probable and confirmed cases. One person has died, four people are in hospital and four more have recovered.

Roussin announced Tuesday that a health care worker from Selkirk Regional Health Centre tested positive for the virus.

