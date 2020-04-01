Coronavirus: Wednesday update from Premier Brian Pallister, Manitoba health officials

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Brian Pallister and Health Minister Cameron Friesen will hold a press conference at noon to update Manitobans on the latest COVID-19 measures in the province.

The daily coronavirus update from Manitoba health officials Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa will happen at 1 p.m.

Global News will livestream both press conferences here.

As of Tuesday, Manitoba had 103 probable and confirmed cases. One person has died, four people are in hospital and four more have recovered.

Roussin announced Tuesday that a health care worker from Selkirk Regional Health Centre tested positive for the virus.

